Trexquant Investment LP Sells 66,956 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,956 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in FMC by 48.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in FMC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 521,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

FMC stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

