Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Badger Meter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Badger Meter Trading Down 1.7 %
Badger Meter stock opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.08.
Badger Meter Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BMI
Badger Meter Company Profile
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Meter
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.