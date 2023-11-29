Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Badger Meter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.7 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.08.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

