TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $693,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $693,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,642 shares of company stock worth $150,486. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

