Trustmark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 315.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 557.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

