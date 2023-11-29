Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Tuya Price Performance

Tuya stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of -0.05. Tuya has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

