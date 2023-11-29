U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.02 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.99.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.