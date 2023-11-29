U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.02 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Further Reading

