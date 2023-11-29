UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stake Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,617 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 839.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 510,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

