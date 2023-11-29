Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.66. 115,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after buying an additional 473,299 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

