United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.