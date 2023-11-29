UNUS SED LEO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00010218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.63 billion and $1.12 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00182535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,385,892 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,386,753.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.86255218 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,150,126.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

