Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 2,829,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,805,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at $716,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at $716,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,382,511.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,859 shares of company stock worth $2,375,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Upstart by 65.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

