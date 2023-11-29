USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USNA opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $886.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

