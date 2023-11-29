Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UEM stock opened at GBX 220.47 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Utilico Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 234 ($2.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 220.38. The company has a market cap of £433.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7,333.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider John Rennocks acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £7,164.99 ($9,050.13). 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

