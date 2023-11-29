Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

