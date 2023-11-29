Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,162,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 325,945 shares.The stock last traded at $109.71 and had previously closed at $110.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $311,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

