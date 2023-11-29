Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.93 and a 1-year high of $163.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.