Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 811,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 504,914 shares.The stock last traded at $68.37 and had previously closed at $68.56.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
