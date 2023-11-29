Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 811,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 504,914 shares.The stock last traded at $68.37 and had previously closed at $68.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

