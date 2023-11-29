Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,922,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $48,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 54.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1,384.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 72,104 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 24.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 173,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

