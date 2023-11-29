Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88-6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.