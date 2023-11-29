Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Up 4.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,256,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,491,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Vimeo Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
