Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Up 4.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,256,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,491,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 845,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

