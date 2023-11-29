Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.36% and a negative net margin of 294.90%.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Vision Marine Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

