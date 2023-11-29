Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 997 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $437.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

