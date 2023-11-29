Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.