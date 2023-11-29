Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

