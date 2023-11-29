Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $408,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

