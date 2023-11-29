Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 301,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.