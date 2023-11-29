Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

