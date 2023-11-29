Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 520 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,919 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.