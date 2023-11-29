Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 2,355 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.