Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 240 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $195.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total transaction of $1,078,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

