Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,608 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

