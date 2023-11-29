Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 781 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 124,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

