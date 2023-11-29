Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $418,000 Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,177.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after buying an additional 2,127,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 616,877 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 169.4% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 942,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 592,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,476,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,648,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.