Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Volkswagen
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.