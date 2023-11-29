Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen Company Profile

Shares of VWAGY opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

