W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $3,447,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $774.85 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $815.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $736.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

