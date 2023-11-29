WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Up 140.0% in November

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WaFd Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. WaFd has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.68.
WaFd Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
WaFd Company Profile
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WaFd
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.