WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Up 140.0% in November

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. WaFd has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

