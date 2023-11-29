WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Down 78.0% in November

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

WLGS stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.