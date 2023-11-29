Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.21.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.