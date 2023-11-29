Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.21.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.