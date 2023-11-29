Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Welltower worth $4,320,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Welltower by 132,462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 50.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,558,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

Welltower stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.06, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

