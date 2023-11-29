WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Down 76.9% in November

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

