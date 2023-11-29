Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $28,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,015,000 after buying an additional 77,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NBHC. Stephens cut their target price on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank

National Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

NBHC traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.71 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. Analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.