Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,747 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.11.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

