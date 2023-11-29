Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,014 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 107,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,485. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

