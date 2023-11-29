Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $22.76 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $12.31 on Wednesday, hitting $688.30. The stock had a trading volume of 102,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.43 and its 200 day moving average is $665.22. The company has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.17.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

