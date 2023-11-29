Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $29.99 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 190,219 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. 1,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,509. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $613.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

