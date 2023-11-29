Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $31.04 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.1% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. 306,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,352,229. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

