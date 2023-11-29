Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $45.98 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $45,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $249.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,736. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $265.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

