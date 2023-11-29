Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $55.70 Million Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,235 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $55,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in First Bancorp by 25.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,118. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $332,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $332,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

