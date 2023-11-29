Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.33% of IDACORP worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.3 %

IDA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.07. 6,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.10 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

