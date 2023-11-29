Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 618,206 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Pembina Pipeline worth $59,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,976,000 after buying an additional 123,855 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,141,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

